Tembo backs misfiring strikers Grobler and Gabuza to rediscover their scoring touch

Strikers Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza may have gone off the boil in front of goal in recent days but SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is backing his leading marksmen to bounce back.

Grobler and Gabuza have scored a goal each in their last five league matches as SuperSport lost ground on log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who have played two games less in the league.

“It happens all over the world that attackers sometimes can’t find their scoring touch‚” said Tembo.

“It is our responsibility as coaches to make sure that we support them because halfway through the season they have scored close to 19 goals between them. If you look at a team like Liverpool‚ what would you say to Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah?