TTM beat Swallows to progress to Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) progressed to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Swallows at a rainy New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night.

The sides could not be separated after 120 minutes as they were tied at 2-2 with TTM scoring through Thabo Mnyamane and Rhulani Manzini while Swallows found the back of the net through Sipho Sibiya and Vuyo Mere.

During the shoot-out, TTM scored through Alfred Ndengane, Joseph Molangoane, Brandon Theron and Meshack Maphangule while Phineas Ravhuhali was saved by Virgil Vries.

For Swallows, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Lebohang Mokoena and Daniel Gozar converted from the spot but the experienced duo of Mere and Musa Nyatama were denied by Washington Arubi.