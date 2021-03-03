Former Kaizer Chiefs star Collins “Ntofo-Ntofo” Mbesuma has challenged today's strikers to break his record of 25 strikes in a season.

Mbesuma‚ who also played for English side Portsmouth‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows among a host of others‚ scored 25 league goals and 35 in all competitions during the memorable 2004-2005 season at Chiefs that saw the Naturena side win the league title.

His record still stands after 16 years.

Veteran Siyabonga Nomvethe was the last player to come close to breaking the record when he scored 20 goals for Swallows during the 2011-2012 season.

Since then‚ no player has scored more than 16 league goals in a season‚ but there is hope that this could change with Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United and Ruzaigh Gamildien of Swallows.

“Goal scoring in the PSL this season is much better‚” said Mbesuma‚ who is playing for University of Pretoria in the GladAfrica Championship. “It is good to see strikers scoring goals and giving each other good competition. I am interested to see who will be the top goal scorer at the end of the season and how many goals they are going to score.”

Grobler is now the leading scorer with 13 goals from 19 appearances and he is closely followed by Gamildien who has banged in 10 from 16 outings.