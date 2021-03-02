Onyango's ankle injury is not serious‚ says confident Sundowns coach Mngqithi

Denis Onyango hobbled off with an ankle injury in Mamelodi Sundowns’ crushing win over Algerian side CR Belouizdad in a Caf Champions League group match played in Tanzania at the weekend‚ but co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is confident the goalkeeper’s knock is not a serious one.

The Ugandan keeper‚ who is vital to the Sundowns defence‚ had his ankle stamped on by Belouizdad attacker Amir Sayoud when chipping over the ball for the consolation goal as Mngqithi’s side ran out 5-1 winners.

Onyango’s substitution before the second half would have been worrying for Sundowns but Mngqithi allayed any fears and said the first-choice goalkeeper was merely bruised.

“We don’t think it is a very difficult or very serious injury because it’s just a bruise‚” said Mngqithi.

“He was just stepped on. It’s not like he twisted an ankle or something like that.