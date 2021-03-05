Soccer

Hunt confirms Khune given leave as Chiefs extend support after death of keeper’s sister

05 March 2021 - 12:49 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has been granted leave after his sister died in a fire.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed Itumeleng Khune has been given time off and will not be considered for the team’s Caf Champions League Group C match against Petro de Luanda at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

This follows the news of tragedy striking the Khune family when the Chiefs goalkeeper’s sister‚ Mapula Meiki Khune, 27‚ died in a fire on Thursday.

The former Bafana Bafana No 1 goalkeeper had received a call-up on Thursday to the national team for this month’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana at home and Sudan away.

“It’s a very sad time for Itu and his family‚” Hunt said in his pre-match press conference on Friday for the game against Petro.

“Obviously he is away. He won’t play tomorrow [on Saturday]. Hopefully things will get sorted out.

“It’s a difficult time for him so he won’t be playing tomorrow.”

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa said the club would offer all the support it could to Khune and his family.

“From Kaizer Chiefs Football Club we send our condolences to Itumeleng Khune and his family‚” Maphosa said.

“As the club we have mechanisms to work with players when they are faced with challenges‚ and we have instituted all that to support the player. We are with the family during this trying time.”

Khune’s sister died in a fire when the room in which she was sleeping at the family home in Ventersdorp burnt down‚ reportedly in the early hours of Thursday morning.

