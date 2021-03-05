Hunt confirms Khune given leave as Chiefs extend support after death of keeper’s sister

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed Itumeleng Khune has been given time off and will not be considered for the team’s Caf Champions League Group C match against Petro de Luanda at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

This follows the news of tragedy striking the Khune family when the Chiefs goalkeeper’s sister‚ Mapula Meiki Khune, 27‚ died in a fire on Thursday.

The former Bafana Bafana No 1 goalkeeper had received a call-up on Thursday to the national team for this month’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana at home and Sudan away.