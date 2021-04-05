Chiefs coach Hunt on Wydad's poor theatrics: 'I’ve always said even Barcelona would struggle in Africa'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt was reluctant to comment on Wydad Casablanca’s poor amateur theatrics and gamesmanship both away and on Saturday evening when Amakhosi beat the Moroccan outfit 1-0 in the Caf Champions League at home.

Hunt, though, did say that “there was a lot of dishonesty” in the situation that led to Samir Nurković’s 89th-minute second booking and dismissal at FNB Stadium against a Wydad who left some stars in Morocco having already qualified for the quarterfinals.

Nurković became the second Chiefs player red-carded by Egyptian referee Ibrahim Nour El Din, who also sent off goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi in the 40th minute for handling the ball outside his area, when a yellow card seemed the appropriate measure.

Nurković’s dismissal came when he received a second yellow card when the striker went up an aerial ball and centreback Amine Farhane fell to the ground screaming. Somewhat suspiciously, the first booking in the first half came from the same player also falling to the ground screaming.

“I don’t want to say how the red card came about, but it’s very disappointing,” Hunt said on Nurković’s dismissal, after a brave victory that kept Chiefs in the frame for the quarters, though they will need a draw with goals or a win in their final Group C game against Horoya in Guinea on Saturday.

“But, you know, when you play in Caf you’ve got to be strong, and when you go away you’re going to get more of that.