Soccer

Ruthless Pirates make Al Ahli Benghazi walk the plank as they punish the Libyans

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
11 April 2021 - 20:04 By Mninawa Ntloko
Kabelo Dlamini celebrates with his Orlando Pirates teammates after scoring.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have gone about their business on the continent very quietly and have not always attracted the same attention that has accompanied Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs' exploits in the Caf Champions League.

While the Confederation Cup has always been a bridesmaid event‚ Pirates have put in the hard work in the competition and continued to fly the South African flag high when they dispatched Libya side Al Ahli Benghazi 2-0 at Orlando Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Bucs started the game slowly but soon got into their stride‚ culminating with the opening goal courtesy of Ntsikelelo Nyauza in the 26th minute.

Nyauza finished from close range to beat goalkeeper Zuber Ateya and set the Bucs on the way to a comfortable victory in Soweto.

The home side stepped up the pressure and put the visitors and it did not come as a surprise when Pirates increased the lead through Tshegofatso Mabasa. Mabasa benefitted from a Deon Hotto delivery from the corner and his strike took a deflection off Abubakar Milad‚ sneaking its way past Ateya in the 41st minute.

Pirates picked up where they left off in the second period and continued to exert a considerable amount of pressure on the Libyans and it was no surprise when Kabelo Dlamini gave the Bucs a 3-0 lead in the 69th minute.

Ateya had saved from a Mabasa shot from close range and Dlamini reacted quickly to give the Bucs the goal.

