Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer said his team’s increasingly flat performance against a classy ES Setif in their 1-1 Caf Confederation Cup draw at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday was a reflection of fatigue from a tough programme.

The draw left the Group A leaders watching the result of Al Ahli Benghazi and Enyimba late on Thursday night in Libya‚ where a draw or win to the Nigerians will see Pirates through to the quarterfinals. Failing that‚ Pirates will need a draw or win away to Enyimba on Wednesday to progress.

Zinnbauer said on the back of their fourth match in April‚ which followed gruelling travel and matches for international duty for most of Bucs’ starting players‚ some fatigue showed against Setif‚ who needed a win to preserve their realistic quarterfinal chances.

“This was not the best performance from us. But I have to say the opponents did not make it easy for us‚ especially against the ball with this aggressive defending‚” Zinnbauer said.