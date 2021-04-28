Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker was proud of his players’ efforts despite their 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday‚ but feels the team still need to improve on managing the game.

Barker said that Jayden Adams‚ Letelu Skelem and Ashley Du Preez‚ who played up front‚ would learn from the experience that converting chances is crucial to attaining results in football.

“We dominated the game in the first half‚ I thought there was one team really on the pitch‚” Barker said.

“They say in football if you don’t take your chances they’ll come back to bite you. We didn’t take our chances‚ we didn't convert when we were on top.”