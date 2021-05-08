Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila produce fiery display to lift the Nedbank Cup

TTM coach Dylan Kerr interchanged Ndlondlo with schemer Celimpilo Ngema from the midfield role where he impressed greatly in Tuesday’s 2-1 league win against Kaizer Chiefs, to playing behind striker Lerato Lamola. Apart from the opener, Ndlondlo was the influential cog in Tshakuma’s attack again.

Both sides were playing in their first cup final.

Vladislav Heric’s Chippa were organised, and their desire to put in the effort was evident. They lacked the ingenuity, gameplan and confidence on the ball of Tshakuma, who were as motivated, but more composed.

The opening half was played at a tremendous pace, with especially keyed-up TTM coming out with a better purpose.

The opening 20 minutes were fast, but cagey. But Tshakuma’s industriousness, Thabo Mnyamane on the right and Ndlondlo in the middle particularly making the running, paid off with an opener.

Chippa’s big Burundian centreback Frederic Nsabiyumva attempted a cleareance at a pass across the face of his box with a scissor-kick, but miscued to Ngema. The midfielder teed up Ndlondlo, 30 metres out, whose drive took a deflection off the head of the same unfortunate Nsabiyumva, trying to block, to beat wrong-footed goalkeeper Ian Watenga.

Chippa’s Thabiso Lebitso beat two players in the middle and then Ngema tripped to allow the winger through on the right to blast wide. But it had been a tamer opening half to the Chilli Boys, and TTM who were hot, and deservedly took a lead to the break.