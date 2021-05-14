Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) chairman Abram Sello has confirmed that the club will go all out during their maiden expedition in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

TTM‚ who are in the fight to avoid relegation in the DStv Premiership‚ qualified for the continental competition after beating Chippa United 1-0 to lift the Nedbank Cup last weekend in Bloemfontein.

“Definitely‚ we are going to honour this huge responsibility of playing in the Confederation Cup next season in respect of the supporters of the club‚ our province of Limpopo and the country‚” said Sello.

“We will put resources so that the team is able to prepare properly and be able to mount a serious challenge in competition. We are going there with 100% focus and determination because we want to deliver with 100%. Most of the work will happen behind the scenes with the rest of the team to prepare for that challenge that lie ahead.