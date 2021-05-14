WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs supporters march to Naturena to protest poor performance

Supporters of Kaizer Chiefs marched to the club’s headquarters in Naturena on Friday to hand a memorandum to management expressing their dissatisfaction with the underperformance of Amakhosi, and demanding better.

Between 50 and 100 supporters marched, and the memorandum was handed to Chiefs’ marketing director Jessica Motaung.

News and details of the march were circulated in the past week via social media and spread via the Twitter handles #KaizerChiefsPeacefulProtest #KaizerChiefsMarch and #KaizerChiefsProtest.