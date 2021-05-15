Bafana coach Hugo Broos' two SA assistants revealed
SA under-23 coach David Notoane and Molefi Ntseki are set to be named as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' assistants in the coming days.
Ntseki met Broos twice this week to discuss the finer details of the deal and will join the Belgian on the bench before Bafana begin the qualifiers for the 2022 Soccer World Cup in September.
Ntseki's manager Thato Matuka confirmed on Saturday that a proposal was on the table, and the former Bafana coach was set to return to the national team just weeks after he was sacked by the SA Football Association (Safa) after SA's failure to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.
“It [Ntseki's return to Bafana] has been proposed to us and we are still meeting each other,” Matuka said.
Broos let the cat out of the bag this week when he revealed in a radio interview on Friday night that he was speaking to Ntseki about a possible return to the national team technical staff.
Safa technical committee member Jacob “Buddha” Mathathe said they were stunned when they heard Broos disclose this information to SAfm sports personality Thabiso Mosia.
“It is unfortunate that the coach has gone public in terms of the SA [assistant] coach who he wants without going through the technical committee,” Mathathe said.
“The process must go through the technical committee and if the name comes up and he is happy with the coach he has mentioned, we will endorse it. It shouldn't be a problem.”
Another insider on the technical committee said that according to the rules at Safa, the SA under-23 coach must also be assistant to the Bafana boss.
Ntseki's ascent to the top job has been met with some resistance as some feel that he should not be given an opportunity to return to a seat he was fired from “after failing”.
“It is embarrassing. How does Safa do this?” the insider said.
“How must the players deal with this? The man was their coach and now he is back as an assistant. Can you imagine the confusion?”
Broos faces a tough baptism as Bafana play two friendly matches in June and his assistant coach Čedomir Janevski will take charge of the games. Janevski will be assisted by Notoane and Ntseki.
Safa have yet to disclose the opponents for the June friendlies, which were made possible when that Fifa international date was left free by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) postponing the kickoff of Africa's group stage qualifiers for the 2022 Fifa World Cup to September.
SA face a tough Group G as they meet Ghana, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
TimesLIVE