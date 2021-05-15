Bafana coach Hugo Broos' two SA assistants revealed

SA under-23 coach David Notoane and Molefi Ntseki are set to be named as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' assistants in the coming days.

Ntseki met Broos twice this week to discuss the finer details of the deal and will join the Belgian on the bench before Bafana begin the qualifiers for the 2022 Soccer World Cup in September.

Ntseki's manager Thato Matuka confirmed on Saturday that a proposal was on the table, and the former Bafana coach was set to return to the national team just weeks after he was sacked by the SA Football Association (Safa) after SA's failure to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

“It [Ntseki's return to Bafana] has been proposed to us and we are still meeting each other,” Matuka said.

Broos let the cat out of the bag this week when he revealed in a radio interview on Friday night that he was speaking to Ntseki about a possible return to the national team technical staff.

Safa technical committee member Jacob “Buddha” Mathathe said they were stunned when they heard Broos disclose this information to SAfm sports personality Thabiso Mosia.

“It is unfortunate that the coach has gone public in terms of the SA [assistant] coach who he wants without going through the technical committee,” Mathathe said.