Soccer

Safa CEO says they will 'hand out the harshest of penalties' to Pitso Mosimane's abusers

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
23 May 2021 - 16:03
South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has said the organisation will do everything within its powers to bring the perpetrators to book.
South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has said the organisation will do everything within its powers to bring the perpetrators to book.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Pitso Mosimane's abuse by a section of the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters at the weekend has sparked massive condemnation from across the country‚ with the South African Football Association (Safa) adding their voice to the outrage on Sunday afternoon.

Mosimane was travelling in the team bus with his Al Ahly players on the way to Lucas Moripe Stadium to face his old employers in a tense Caf Champions League second leg quarterfinal match when supporters clad in Sundowns colours tried to block the visitors' route outside the venue.

The incensed supporters proceeded to hurl insults at their former coach - the man who led the same club to multiple domestic and continental titles during his eight years at the helm at Chlookop before his departure in September last year - and also brandished placards with similar profanities.

Safa condemned the actions of the supporters and CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said they would bring the culprits to book.

‘’These individuals have not only humiliated coach Pitso Mosimane‚ they have brought the name of the country into disrepute and as Safa we will leave no stone unturned in identifying these individuals and hand out the harshest of penalties to the perpetrators‚’’ said Motlanthe.

Sundowns eventually apologised to Al Ahly‚ but not to Mosimane‚ on Sunday.

Al Ahly drew Saturday's match against the Brazilians 1-1 but proceeded to the semifinals 3-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg 2-0 in Egypt.

Mosimane hinted after the match that he knew the identity of the person behind the abusive placards that insulted him‚ and even his mother.

The EFF condemned the supporters in their own statement issued earlier on Sunday and said it would write to Safa and the Confederation of African Football to call on both bodies to fine Sundowns and its supporters.

‘’We have requested for an urgent report from the security and police at the stadium and we will also await report from the club.

"We are treating this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.

"We cannot tolerate this. Mosimane is our proud ambassador and what these people did needs to be condemned by all civilised society‚’’ said Motlanthe.

MORE:

Sundowns apologise to Al Ahly after their supporters abuse ex-coach Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns have apologised to Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly after a section of the Pretoria club's supporters hurled insults at former coach ...
Sport
3 hours ago

EFF backs Mosimane after shocking stadium scenes, to ask Caf and Safa to fine Sundowns for fans' actions

The EFF have come out in support of Pitso Mosimane after the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach was verbally abused by the club’s supporters in ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Al Ahly and Pitso just too good for Sundowns

Pitso Mosimane returned as the prodigal son and usurped Shadrach‚ Meshach and Abednego in charge of an Al Ahly displaying stoicism of biblical ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Pitso Mosimane on ex-employers Sundowns: 'If I show you my phone I will show you the things'

Pitso Mosimane reacted emotionally to the insults from a group of supporters who delayed the Al Ahly bus entering Lucas Moripe Stadium for Saturday's ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Sundowns to reach out to Al Ahly in a bid to ease the tension over their supporters' attack on Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns will begin dialogue with Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly "either on Sunday or Monday" in a bid to ease the tension after a section of ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tsotsobe's startling revelation: they turned my mom away at the presidential ... Cricket
  2. Tsotsobe alleges Smith threatened to quit the Proteas if Tsolekile was selected Cricket
  3. Hugo Broos drops captain Thulani Hlatshwayo naming first Bafana squad Soccer
  4. Mosimane on Ahly’s return clash with Sundowns: ‘I’ve been around in this place’ Soccer
  5. EFF backs Mosimane after shocking stadium scenes, to ask Caf and Safa to fine ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Myeni: A tainted fairytale
Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
X