Pitso Mosimane's abuse by a section of the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters at the weekend has sparked massive condemnation from across the country‚ with the South African Football Association (Safa) adding their voice to the outrage on Sunday afternoon.

Mosimane was travelling in the team bus with his Al Ahly players on the way to Lucas Moripe Stadium to face his old employers in a tense Caf Champions League second leg quarterfinal match when supporters clad in Sundowns colours tried to block the visitors' route outside the venue.

The incensed supporters proceeded to hurl insults at their former coach - the man who led the same club to multiple domestic and continental titles during his eight years at the helm at Chlookop before his departure in September last year - and also brandished placards with similar profanities.

Safa condemned the actions of the supporters and CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said they would bring the culprits to book.

‘’These individuals have not only humiliated coach Pitso Mosimane‚ they have brought the name of the country into disrepute and as Safa we will leave no stone unturned in identifying these individuals and hand out the harshest of penalties to the perpetrators‚’’ said Motlanthe.

Sundowns eventually apologised to Al Ahly‚ but not to Mosimane‚ on Sunday.

Al Ahly drew Saturday's match against the Brazilians 1-1 but proceeded to the semifinals 3-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg 2-0 in Egypt.

Mosimane hinted after the match that he knew the identity of the person behind the abusive placards that insulted him‚ and even his mother.

The EFF condemned the supporters in their own statement issued earlier on Sunday and said it would write to Safa and the Confederation of African Football to call on both bodies to fine Sundowns and its supporters.

‘’We have requested for an urgent report from the security and police at the stadium and we will also await report from the club.

"We are treating this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.

"We cannot tolerate this. Mosimane is our proud ambassador and what these people did needs to be condemned by all civilised society‚’’ said Motlanthe.