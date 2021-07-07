Chiefs' place in the Champions League final sends a message to the continent‚ says Akpeyi

The Nigeria No.1 said Sundowns’ triumph‚ followed by Chiefs’ unexpected progression to the final‚ will continue to alert the continent of the PSL as an emerging force as a top league in Africa. Orlando Pirates paved the way for Sundowns and Chiefs, ending a long barren spell for SA clubs reaching the 2013 final.

“This is actually massive progress to the South African league and to the South African teams‚” Akpeyi said.

“Sundowns have raised the bar by winning the Champions League‚ and now it’s Kaizer Chiefs in the final. This shows how much progress the league has been able to make for some time now.

“And to the South African people I’m sure everyone is excited because Kaizer Chiefs are one of the darling teams in SA. So this actually is more like a happy moment for every South African citizen to see the team get to this stage‚ and to see the team winning the trophy.

“So I’m sure right now in South Africa everyone is waiting for the 17th of this month‚ and also waiting for Kaizer Chiefs to come back with the trophy.”

Akpeyi admitted Chiefs will again be the rank underdogs against defending and nine-time champions Ahly.