WATCH | Denmark keeper Schmeichel on England: ‘Has it ever been home?’

07 July 2021 - 12:46 By Marc Strydom
Kasper Schmeichel of Denmark during a training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on July 6 2021 in Enfield, England.
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel’s dig at England in a press conference ahead of the two teams’ Euro 2020 semifinal has the internet in hysterics.

Leicester City’s Schmeichel‚ son of legendary Manchester United keeper Peter‚ was asked in a pre-match press conference to Wednesday night’s semifinal about England’s rallying call and anthem‚ “It’s coming home”.

Asked how it would feel for Denmark to “stop it coming home”‚ the 34-year-old keeper replied: “Has it ever been home?”

He questioned back: “I don’t know‚ have you ever won it?”

The journalist responded: “In ’66 it was home”‚ referring to England’s last victory in a major tournament in the 1966 World Cup on home soils.

“Well‚ yeah‚ but was that not the World Cup?” Schmeichel shot back.

England’s 1966 World Cup victory was their lone win in a major tournament. They have never won the European Championship‚ finishing third in 1968 and reaching the semifinals in 1996.

Denmark‚ in contrast‚ have won the European Championship — when they were famously called back from their holidays for the tournament having not qualified‚ after the withdrawal of Yugoslavia in 1992.

England meet Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London (kickoff 9pm SA time).

