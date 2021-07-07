Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel’s dig at England in a press conference ahead of the two teams’ Euro 2020 semifinal has the internet in hysterics.

Leicester City’s Schmeichel‚ son of legendary Manchester United keeper Peter‚ was asked in a pre-match press conference to Wednesday night’s semifinal about England’s rallying call and anthem‚ “It’s coming home”.

Asked how it would feel for Denmark to “stop it coming home”‚ the 34-year-old keeper replied: “Has it ever been home?”

He questioned back: “I don’t know‚ have you ever won it?”

The journalist responded: “In ’66 it was home”‚ referring to England’s last victory in a major tournament in the 1966 World Cup on home soils.