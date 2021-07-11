Soccer

Southgate says England fans can intimidate Italy but not boo anthem

11 July 2021 - 14:16 By Reuters
Raheem Sterling of England celebrates after scoring their first goal in the Uefa Euro 2020 Championship round of 16 match against Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29 2021.
Raheem Sterling of England celebrates after scoring their first goal in the Uefa Euro 2020 Championship round of 16 match against Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29 2021.
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

England coaach Gareth Southgate said the team's fans can try to intimidate Italy but should remain respectful and not boo their national anthem ahead of the European Championship final at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

A section of England fans booed when Denmark's national anthem was played before their semi-final meeting.

Jeers were also heard when the German anthem was played at Wembley when England beat Joachim Loew's side in the round of 16.

European soccer's governing body UEFA fined England's Football Association 30,000 euros ($35,619) after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

"It's important that our fans always respect the opposition and we know that in fact when we play abroad and fans boo our anthem it probably inspires us even more, so I don't think it will help the team," Southgate told reporters on Saturday.

"I think we can intimidate the team with the booing during the game, but it's different for the anthem.

"I think we should be respectful."

Former England international Gary Lineker made a similar request to the country's fans last week.

"If you're lucky enough to get a ticket for the final, please, please don't boo the Italian anthem," Lineker tweeted on Thursday.

"A.It's an absolute belter and worth listening to. B. It's bloody rude, disrespectful and utterly classless."

England have not won a major tournament since their solitary success at the 1966 FIFA World Cup and the country is gripped with anticipation of ending that wait on Sunday.

MORE:

Brazil coach Tite criticises organisers of Copa America once again

Brazil coach Tite hit out at the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Saturday, criticising the organisation and singling out the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sterling sparked England into final by leaving tournament anguish behind

Major tournaments have not always brought happy memories for Raheem Sterling but he has risen to the occasion at Euro 2020 and become England's most ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Lionel Messi played Copa America final with injury, says coach Scaloni

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni paid tribute to Lionel Messi on Saturday, praising his team captain and revealing he played in the Copa America win ...
Sport
4 hours ago

England fined 30,000 euros for use of laser pointer, booing Denmark anthem

UEFA have fined England's Football Association (FA) 30,000 euros ($36,000) after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Unloved at Chelsea, metronomic Jorginho is viewed in a different light in Italy

A handful of players turn into a different beast altogether when they represent their country.
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM charged for their no-shows in four matches of the PSL playoffs Soccer
  2. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  3. Kaizer Chiefs announce six new signings Soccer
  4. Graeme Smith's appointment comes under the spotlight at Cricket SA's ... Cricket
  5. SA's rowers walk tall - too tall - under Japanese lockdown Sport

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola