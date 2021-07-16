POLL | Do you think Kaizer Chiefs will win the Caf Champions League?
Football fans are gearing up for the highly-anticipated Caf Champions League final this weekend, with many predicting a win for Amakhosi.
Chiefs take on Egyptian giants Al Ahly at the Muhammad V Stadium in Casablanca‚ Morocco‚ on Saturday night. The match will kick off at 9pm and be broadcast on channel 202 in SA‚ channel 205 in Nigeria and channel 225 on the rest of the continent.
Al Ahly are coached by former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Both teams have been talking up their chances ahead of the encounter, predicting a tough match ahead.
Sending Kaizer Chiefs a heartfelt message, sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa said the nation should get behind Amakhosi.
“As a nation, we urged the entire team, on and off the field, to dig deep and remain resolute in the mission of completing the successful journey that they started and brought about this very final.
“The special nature of this final is that you are competing against a South African coach and also a South African is at the helm of CAF. In other words, you are a team made out of a fibre-winning nation ... Go for gold and bring it home,” said Mthethwa.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane said Amakhosi would go into the final as “underdogs”, a position he is comfortable with.
“We are going there knowing again we will be underdogs, but we have three-and-a-half weeks to prepare thoroughly. We want to thank the Lord and everyone who has been with us through thick and thin and who have helped us to make it this far,” said Zwane.