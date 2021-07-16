Football fans are gearing up for the highly-anticipated Caf Champions League final this weekend, with many predicting a win for Amakhosi.

Chiefs take on Egyptian giants Al Ahly at the Muhammad V Stadium in Casablanca‚ Morocco‚ on Saturday night. The match will kick off at 9pm and be broadcast on channel 202 in SA‚ channel 205 in Nigeria and channel 225 on the rest of the continent.

Al Ahly are coached by former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Both teams have been talking up their chances ahead of the encounter, predicting a tough match ahead.