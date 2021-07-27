“Patrick Fisher is a right-back or right wing-back – young but with so much potential. He had a very good season with Cape Town Spurs last year in the NFD‚ and a fantastic player for the future.

“During our camp in Limpopo we also signed Khanyiso Mayo. So we’ve bolstered wing positions – he can play on the right and the left. Another young player.

“That’s what we’ve also been looking to do – bring on some young‚ talented players for the future.

“A lot of people are saying that we are an aging team‚ but I think we’re a healthy aging team. If I look at Surprise Ralani‚ Mpho Makola and Thato Mokeke‚ all of these guys are extremely fit and top of the charts‚ actually.”

After a short break of four weeks off City’s pre-season started on July 5. Week one was for medicals and fitness assessments‚ Tinkler said.

In week 2 City started started fitness loading “quite intensively”‚ and Fasika and Fisher arrived. In week 3 Justin Shonga arrived back from Cosafa Cup duty for Zambia‚ and Fagrie Lakay and Abbubaker Mobara returned from the SA Olympic team having been released for medical reasons.

“We started to get the majority of the squad back just in time to go on the camp. The purpose was team-building‚ focus on the game model‚ focus on the club culture‚ club objectives for the coming season‚ and bonding‚” Tinkler said.

“We also played three friendlies – against Venda Academy‚ Marumo Gallants and Mamelodi Sundowns.