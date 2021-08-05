After trailing Zamalek for almost all of the 2020-21 Egyptian Premier League season‚ Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly have closed a 14-point gap in two months‚ taking the lead on goal difference with Wednesday night’s tough away win against Wadi Degla.

This puts Mosimane on course for a sixth trophy since he joined Ahly from Mamelodi Sundowns less than a year ago.

Ahly‚ playing catch-up in matches due to their participation in the Fifa Club World Cup and defending their Caf Champions League title‚ have stunningly closed a 10-point gap in under three weeks. When Ahly beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the Champions League final in Morocco on July 17 that was how much they trailed by‚ with four matches in hand.

After rallying from 0-0 at the break to a 2-0 lead‚ running out 2-1 winners against Wadi‚ Ahly are level on 61 points from the same amount of matches as Zamalek (27)‚ topping the table on goal difference (+34 to +30).

Amazingly‚ at a stage in June Ahly had played 19 games and had 41 points‚ while bitter Cairo rivals Zamalek had played 25 and had 55‚ and a 14-point lead. Ahly have picked up 20 points out of a possible 24 in their eight games since‚ and Zamalek a maximum six from their two.