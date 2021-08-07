Why winning Khulu Sibiya’s Chairman’s Award was special for SuperSport’s Grobler
Bradley Grobler has said he is happy to be a part of SuperSport United’s rich history having swept four awards for the 2020-21 season.
Grobler became the fourth player in succession to break the mythical 15-goal barrier‚ and strangely also the fourth in a row to score 16‚ as the DStv Premiership’s top scorer last campaign for fifth-placed SuperSport.
So long denied better returns in an injury-plagued career‚ the 33-year-old son of legendary Moroka Swallows striker Les finally managed as close as he has come to a full season‚ and the result was a first Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award.
In SuperSport’s club awards Grobler this week won the Chairman’s‚ Golden Boot‚ Players’ Player and Player of the Season awards.
“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s a great club‚ a club with a lot of history. And I’m really glad that I’m a part of that history now‚” Grobler said.
“The club has been good to me for many years and this is just a way of repaying the faith that they have shown in me.”
Grobler said Khulu Sibiya’s Chairman’s Award and being voted Player’s Player were special awards.
“Winning the Chairman’s Award back-to-back is extremely special.
“The chairman is a proud man‚ a man who loves his football‚ and an honest man. I’ve had a good relationship with him over the years and it’s always a nice feeling to make him proud.
Congrats to our Spartans, super proud of you all 🙏🏆 #SkeemaMatsatsantsa pic.twitter.com/AyfWM9OQ8h— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) August 4, 2021
“When I do well he’s one of the first people to let me know. Just to know that he really supports me is a massive confidence boost already.
“I think winning Player’s Player is an extremely special award. It’s nice to win the Player of the Year‚ but when you’ve been voted the best player by the guys you’re out working week-in and week-out with trying to win games‚ that’s something special I must say‚ and something I’ll cherish.”
Having broken his league top scorers’ duck Grobler has set his sights on breaking the 20-goal barrier last breached in 2011-12 when Swallows’ Siyabonga Nomvete scored exactly 20.
Four players have scored more 20 goals or more in the PSL era since 1996. The other three were Umtata Bucks’ Wilfred Mugeyi (22) in 1996-97‚ Kaizer Chiefs’ Pollen Ndlanya (21) in 1998-99‚ and Collins Mbesuma (25) in 2004-05.