Soccer

Why winning Khulu Sibiya’s Chairman’s Award was special for SuperSport’s Grobler

07 August 2021 - 15:22 By Marc Strydom
SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler.
SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Bradley Grobler has said he is happy to be a part of SuperSport United’s rich history having swept four awards for the 2020-21 season.

Grobler became the fourth player in succession to break the mythical 15-goal barrier‚ and strangely also the fourth in a row to score 16‚ as the DStv Premiership’s top scorer last campaign for fifth-placed SuperSport.

So long denied better returns in an injury-plagued career‚ the 33-year-old son of legendary Moroka Swallows striker Les finally managed as close as he has come to a full season‚ and the result was a first Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award.

In SuperSport’s club awards Grobler this week won the Chairman’s‚ Golden Boot‚ Players’ Player and Player of the Season awards.

“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s a great club‚ a club with a lot of history. And I’m really glad that I’m a part of that history now‚” Grobler said.

“The club has been good to me for many years and this is just a way of repaying the faith that they have shown in me.”

Grobler said Khulu Sibiya’s Chairman’s Award and being voted Player’s Player were special awards.

“Winning the Chairman’s Award back-to-back is extremely special.

“The chairman is a proud man‚ a man who loves his football‚ and an honest man. I’ve had a good relationship with him over the years and it’s always a nice feeling to make him proud.

“When I do well he’s one of the first people to let me know. Just to know that he really supports me is a massive confidence boost already.

“I think winning Player’s Player is an extremely special award. It’s nice to win the Player of the Year‚ but when you’ve been voted the best player by the guys you’re out working week-in and week-out with trying to win games‚ that’s something special I must say‚ and something I’ll cherish.”

Having broken his league top scorers’ duck Grobler has set his sights on breaking the 20-goal barrier last breached in 2011-12 when Swallows’ Siyabonga Nomvete scored exactly 20.

Four players have scored more 20 goals or more in the PSL era since 1996. The other three were Umtata Bucks’ Wilfred Mugeyi (22) in 1996-97‚ Kaizer Chiefs’ Pollen Ndlanya (21) in 1998-99‚ and Collins Mbesuma (25) in 2004-05.

READ MORE

SuperSport's Stan Matthews ‘has not had a bid’ for Kaizer Chiefs-linked Sipho Mbule

SuperSport United director of football Stan Matthews says his club has not received any formal bids from other teams for the services of star ...
Sport
1 day ago

Good move or downgrade? — Fans weigh in on Percy Tau reuniting with Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly

“The deal is expected to be wrapped up tomorrow [on Friday]," said an insider who is close to developments.
Sport
1 day ago

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Willard Katsande joins ambitious Sekhukhune

Willard Katsande has expressed his pleasure at joining an ambitious outfit in promoted DStv Premiership team Sekhukhune United, who he says have ...
Sport
8 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mosimane makes roaring statement as Percy Tau is poised to join Al Ahly Soccer
  2. What will change? Here's how Sundowns' massive deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation ... Soccer
  3. SuperSport's Stan Matthews ‘has not had a bid’ for Kaizer Chiefs-linked Sipho ... Soccer
  4. Ex-Cricket SA CEO Moroe says he was undermined by Proteas bosses‚ including ... Cricket
  5. AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy: 'We can go one better than Kaizer Chiefs in the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...