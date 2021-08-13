Soccer

Why Benni McCarthy thinks Pule Ekstein can be a ‘perfect fit’ for AmaZulu

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
13 August 2021 - 14:30
Pule Ekstein's game was peaking at Kaizer Chiefs before his abrupt departure.
Pule Ekstein's game was peaking at Kaizer Chiefs before his abrupt departure.
Image: Gallo Images

Benni McCarthy is pleased with the qualities two ex-Kaizer Chiefs players, Pule Ekstein and Kgotso Moleko, can bring to AmaZulu.

Usuthu face Cape Town City in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday, with former Chiefs attacker Ekstein and left-back Moleko having joined the Durban club this week.

Ekstein, 30, and Moleko, 31, join another left-back, Philani Zulu, as former Amakhosi players signed at AmaZulu ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Former Maritzburg United midfielder Keagan Buchanan, SA Under-23 skipper Tercious Malepe and Gambian central midfielder Matarr Ceesay are also among the new players added to coach McCarthy’s side.

While attacking midfielder Ekstein joins AmaZulu having spent two years in the Azerbaijan Premier League playing for Saba FK and FK Sabail, like Zulu, Moleko moved to Usuthu after Chiefs decided not to renew his contract.

McCarthy sounded happy about the club’s two ex-Chiefs players acquired this week, confirming they both came on his recommendation.

‘It’s football, my friend’: Benni on why AmaZulu released Siphiwe Tshabalala

AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy has explained the decision behind the Durban club letting go of SA football star Siphiwe Tshabalala.
Sport
5 hours ago

“Kgotso Moleko is a one of the players who has just joined us. He’s a player who was let go by Kaizer Chiefs and I was very interested in him,” McCarthy said.

“I think he’s got good experience and will give us another dimension in the team. We’ve also finalised Pule Ekstein’s deal. These players joined our camp and I think they’ll come with some experience.

“The team looks very stable and good but not like [Mamelodi] Sundowns and [Kaizer] Chiefs with the lucrative signings they made.

“But I think we’re at where we want to go and these players were a perfect fit for us in terms of what we needed.I’m very, very satisfied and I’m very happy.”

AmaZulu finished second in the DStv Premiership for the first time in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era last campaign. McCarthy said additions such as Zulu and Moleko can help Usuthu maintain such lofty standards as they also make a first appearance in the Caf Champions League in 2021-22.

Zulu and Moleko were part of the Chiefs team that went all the way to the Champions League final, where they lost to Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly in Morocco last month.

READ MORE

‘It’s football, my friend’: Benni on why AmaZulu released Siphiwe Tshabalala

AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy has explained the decision behind the Durban club letting go of SA football star Siphiwe Tshabalala.
Sport
5 hours ago

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy: 'We can go one better than Kaizer Chiefs in the Champions League'

Former Kaizer Chiefs left-back Philani Zulu and SA under-23 captain Tercious Malepe were among the players unveiled by AmaZulu on Thursday afternoon.
Sport
1 week ago

Kaizer Chiefs backtrack, and release Thibedi to go back to Swallows

Kaizer Chiefs have released Given Thibedi to join Swallows FC in a permanent deal, having previously announced they were recalling the midfielder ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Sundowns coach Mngqithi wonders if Chiefs star Nurkovic can fit into Baxter's style of football

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says he will not be surprised if Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Stuart Baxter plays his trademark transition game ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Disciplinary committee finds Royal AM guilty on all charges Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mngqithi wonders if Chiefs star Nurkovic can fit into Baxter's ... Soccer
  3. Lionel Messi joins his PSG teammates at training Soccer
  4. Baxter: ‘Bibo’ Radebe could be a strong candidate for Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs march organisers believe the club is heeding their demands Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission