Why Benni McCarthy thinks Pule Ekstein can be a ‘perfect fit’ for AmaZulu

Benni McCarthy is pleased with the qualities two ex-Kaizer Chiefs players, Pule Ekstein and Kgotso Moleko, can bring to AmaZulu.

Usuthu face Cape Town City in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday, with former Chiefs attacker Ekstein and left-back Moleko having joined the Durban club this week.

Ekstein, 30, and Moleko, 31, join another left-back, Philani Zulu, as former Amakhosi players signed at AmaZulu ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Former Maritzburg United midfielder Keagan Buchanan, SA Under-23 skipper Tercious Malepe and Gambian central midfielder Matarr Ceesay are also among the new players added to coach McCarthy’s side.

While attacking midfielder Ekstein joins AmaZulu having spent two years in the Azerbaijan Premier League playing for Saba FK and FK Sabail, like Zulu, Moleko moved to Usuthu after Chiefs decided not to renew his contract.

McCarthy sounded happy about the club’s two ex-Chiefs players acquired this week, confirming they both came on his recommendation.