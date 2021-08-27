Soccer

Veluyeke Zulu credits Gavin Hunt for his chipper start to 2021-22

27 August 2021 - 15:20 By Ofentse Ratsie
Veluyeke Zulu of Chippa United, centre, celebrates a goal during the DStv Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Makhulong Stadium in Johannesburg on August 21 2021.
Image: Gavin Barker/Gallo Images/BackpagePix

Chippa United defender Veluyeke Zulu says he's pleased with the vast amount of experience coach Gavin Hunt has brought to the Gqeberha outfit.

The lanky 26-year-old defender credits his promising start to the season to Hunt.

“It makes me happy to work with such an experienced coach,” he said. “I will credit him for all of this and I do what he asked me to do in the field.”

The former Bay United player said sticking to the coach’s instructions has helped him win back-to-back man-of-the-match accolades in the two games he has played since the beginning of the new season.  

“As a team we should be grateful to have such a coach. We listen to his instructions and personally he has brought the best out of me and the team as a whole,” Zulu said.

“I will have to work hard to adapt to his coaching methods.

“He has experience and he has won many titles with different teams. He is the type of coach who fights for trophies and for top spot in the league.”

Other clubs Zulu has played for include Maritzburg United and Royal Eagles.

Hunt praised his players for their application as they ground out a goalless draw against champions Mamelodi Sundowns without having a shot on goal in their DStv Premiership clash on Tuesday.

Chippa have taken four points from their opening two games in a promising start to the season as Hunt tries to build a squad that has seen many late-arrival signings and more acquisitions expected this week.

