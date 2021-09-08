WATCH | Saddam Maake gets his jab, cheered on by Mabuza, Makhura and Mthethwa

Famous Kaizer Chiefs supporter Saddam Maake was one of those receiving their Covid-19 jabs at pop-up tents set up at FNB Stadium on Wednesday as the government launched its “Return to Play — it’s in your hands” vaccination drive.

Maake, watched and cheered on by Deputy President David Mabuza, Gauteng premier David Makhura, and sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, was also a speaker at the event. He received a vaccination.