Tinkler reveals how Bafana call-up Mashego still trained when given a day off

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has spoken in glowing terms of the levels of commitment of his in-form left-back Terrence Mashego, who he says opted to train on a day when the squad were given a day off last week.

As 11th-placed City meet fifth-positioned Orlando Pirates in Saturday evening's DStv Premiership matchup at Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 5.30pm), Mashego's performances have caught the eye of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

The energetic and pacy ex-Mthatha Bucks and TS Galaxy defender was named in first the provisional squad then the final 23 for next week's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.

At 23, Mashego fits the bill for Broos' youth emphasis. Asked about the call-up on the back of City's 4-0 MTN8 semifinal, second leg deconstruction of Swallows FC in Dobsonville on Wednesday night (for an aggregate win by the same scoreline), Tinkler said it was well-deserved, especially given Mashego's work ethic.

“Terrence making the national team was a fantastic achievement for him considering that he only played one season in the PSL here at City,” Tinkler said.

“He was in the NFD [for Galaxy]. When I was coach at Maritzburg United we were also eyeing Terrence and his ability, and City managed to snap him up, and I thought he had a fantastic season last season.

“He was pretty fortunate as Edmilson Dove picked up the injury for as long as he did. It gave Terrence the opportunity to grow very quickly at City.

“But what's important about Terrence is his humility, his professionalism - he works extremely hard at training.