Soccer

Tinkler: City want to go all the way in MTN8 and beat Sundowns in the final

01 October 2021 - 09:49 By Marc Strydom
Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler during the post-match virtual press conference to his team's second leg of their MTN8 semifinal against Swallows FC on September 29 2021.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler says his team want to go all the way in the MTN8, which means beating impressively in-form trophy juggernaut Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

Tinkler added that his players also need to keep focus ahead of the final on their DStv Premiership target of fourth place (or better), meaning they needed to gain points to improve on their current 11th, starting against Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Four-time successive champions Downs are in ominous form, scoring 10 unanswered goals in four league and cup wins in succession.

City, after three games without a win, sprung into action, thrashing Swallows FC 4-0 in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal at Dobsonville Stadium to progress to Tinkler's seventh cup final of the 51-year-old's still formative coaching career with the same aggregate score.

“Definitely, I'm really happy to have got the team to a final. That was one of the targets we set ourselves when I rejoined the club. I was obviously involved with the club when we won the Telkom,” the former Bafana Bafana star said.

“I've been fortunate as a coach to have got into many finals. And hopefully that hunger, that desire, that passion spills off on everybody else.

“I'm extremely happy and proud that we've managed to achieve that again. It's very important that we want to go all the way, irrespective of who we come up against.

“It's going to be a tough one against Sundowns. But obviously we want to go out there and win the trophy.”

Tinkler said keeping their focus will be crucial in City's three Premiership games ahead of the cup final.

“I think what's important when we talk about the players, is that at the beginning of the season we set ourselves targets. And one of those targets was to win the MTN8. We find ourselves in the final, so we stand an opportunity there.

