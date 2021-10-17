Soccer

Brace from Zwane as Sundowns shares the spoils with Congolese side AS Maniema Union

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
17 October 2021 - 18:32
Themba Zwane
Image: Backpagepix

A brace from an inspired Themba Zwane helped Mamelodi Sundowns to a share of the spoils as the South African side was held to a 2-2 draw by Congolese side AS Maniema Union in an away first leg Caf Champions League second round preliminary match on Sunday afternoon.

Zwane scored his first of the afternoon in the ninth minute but the hosts equalised through Rodrigue Kitwa just before the halftime break.

The midfielder thought he had won the match for the Pretoria visitors when he scored five minutes from full time.

But the Congolese side never gave up and equalised again through Junior Mutwale three minutes later to draw the encounter.

