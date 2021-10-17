Stellenbosch remain unbeaten as Swallows' problems deepen

High-flying Stellenbosch continued with their bright start to the season as they maintained their unbeaten record so far while Swallows struggle to take off with no wins in six matches.

The two sides played to a 1-1 draw at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday that left Stellenbosch third on the DStv Premiership standings on 13 points from seven matches while Swallows remained in the bottom half in 13th place with just six points.

After the opening stages that had few goalmouth action, the match suddenly sprang to life with Stellenbosch finding the back of the net a minute after Swallows had celebrated the opening goal.

Swallows striker Ruzaigh Gamaldien tapped home an easy finish in the 43rd minute for his first goal of the season but the celebrations were hardly over when Deano van Rooyen scored a similar goal from a similar move at the other end to level matters.

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker will be pleased with a point away from home against a team that was more desperate for maximum points than they were.