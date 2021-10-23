Soccer

Marumo Gallants coach Maleka pleased with victory over AS Vita

23 October 2021 - 11:50 By OFENTSE RATSIE
Marumo Gallants players warming up.
Marumo Gallants players warming up.
Image: TWITTER/Marumo Gallants

Marumo Gallants drew 1-1 with DR Congo outfit AS Vita at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa on Friday night to advance to the play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Debutants Gallants progressed to the next round 3-2 on aggregate after they beat AS Vita 2-1 in the first leg in Polokwane last week in what is one of the biggest shocks of the tournament in recent memory.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo handed Gallants, who qualified for the tournament after they won the Nedbank Cup last season, the winning goal during stoppage time for them to secure a spot in the play-offs.

Marumo coach Mpho Maleka showered his players with praise for producing what he described as a strong second-half display against the experienced DRC side in their own backyard.

“We knew it was going to be tough and that they were going to bully and rough us,” said Maleka.

“In the first half, they played more in our half because we allowed them to do so and we were slow in our build-up and on the attack.”

AS Vita took an early first-half lead in the 19th minute when Amede Masasi blasted a long-range shot that gave Gallants goalkeeper Washington Arubi no chance between the sticks.

“At halftime we managed to rectify some of the mistakes that we committed in the first half and reminded ourselves of how Marumo can play. We did exactly that and that is what made us able to come back stronger and be able to fight and get the equaliser late in the game.

“In the second half we were much better, we played like the way we wanted, we dictated play, owned the field and we won the duels. We called on the boys to keep on going and on the bench we made them believe in themselves.”

READ MORE

Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi confirms Bafana midfielder Goodman Mosele has returned to training

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi has confirmed that Bafana Bafana midfielder Goodman Mosele is back training after missing recent national team ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi hopes for better communication with Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has expressed frustration at the lack of communication between the Bafana Bafana technical team and DStv ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Rested Themba Zwane and Rivaldo Coetzee back for Sundowns

Rested Mamelodi Sundowns midfielders Themba Zwane and Rivaldo Coetzee are available for selection for their crucial Champions League clash against AS ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Safa responds to Sundowns coach Mokwena: 'It is demeaning and also defamation ... Soccer
  2. Rachel Kolisi 'sobbed' after reading Siya's book: 'There were so many stories ... Rugby
  3. Free State Cricket CEO admits to providing black players with low-grade ... Cricket
  4. Fitness trainer Simone Conley insists she was sacked by TS Galaxy: 'I did not ... Soccer
  5. Tension continues to simmer between Sundowns and Bafana coach Broos Soccer

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...