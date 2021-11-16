AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy fined for calling ref’s performance ‘shameful’

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has been fined R200,000, with R150,000 suspended, in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) hearing for slamming the performance of referees in a post-match interview after a DStv Premiership match.

McCarthy’s comments came after 10-man AmaZulu drew 0-0 against SuperSport United at Kings Park in Durban on September 14 when he called the performance of referee Thando Ndzandzeka “shameful”.

AmaZulu had defender Tercious Malepe sent off in the 74th minute.

TimesLIVE has learned Usuthu were also fined R200,000, also with R150,000 suspended for 24 months.

Usuthu pleaded guilty in last month’s DC to failing to take reasonable steps to prevent McCarthy from making comments that offended the dignity of the referee. The coach was found guilty of making disparaging statements that offended the dignity of the referee.

McCarthy had said in his post-match television interview with pay-channel SuperSport: “I think I have to commend the players for not losing their minds because [we got] nothing [from the officials]. Nothing. You win the ball, the opposition get a free-kick.

“It looked like it was a very one-sided affair, with one team. So, I don't want to be controversial, but come on, our league is precious and we demand for teams to step up their game to make this league what it is.