Sundowns partners with global nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition

Mamelodi Sundowns and Herbalife Nutrition have announced a multiyear partnership which is the global nutrition company's first major sports collaboration on the African continent.

The partnership will see Herbalife supporting Sundowns with a range of nutrition, wellness, and sports-performance products as the club's official and exclusive nutrition and sports nutrition partner.

“At Herbalife Nutrition, we strive for excellence in everything we do, an ethos we share with Mamelodi Sundowns, who always bring their best to the field,” said country director of Herbalife Nutrition Southern Africa Thilo Naidoo.

“As the most successful team in the Premier Soccer League era and one of Africa's football giants, Mamelodi Sundowns share our commitment to nutrition and fitness.

“The Brazilians also share our vision of making Southern Africa healthier through the power of sports supported by good nutrition — that's what makes this partnership so special and gives it the legs to do incredible things,” added Naidoo.

Reflecting on the partnership, Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe highlighted the synergies between the two brands.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is delighted to welcome the club’s first ever nutrition partner to our team of champions. Herbalife Nutrition is a globally recognised company that sets the standard in its industry, and like Bafana Ba Style, they are an ambitious organisation that seeks to inspire others through what they do.

“In addition to our mutual commitment to excellence, we both consider our communities as family and see our supporters as our most important partner.

“In sports, as in life, what you put in is what you get out. At Mamelodi Sundowns, our vision is to become Africa’s best Football Club; and with the support of Herbalife Nutrition, we now have the products available to perform at our best,” said Motsepe.

Sundowns joins an ever-expanding list of global Herbalife Nutrition brand ambassadors and athletes and one of the famous athletes associated with the Herbalife Nutrition brand is Cristiano Ronaldo.