WATCH | Grab your dictionaries! Steve Komphela’s KFC ad will have you in stitches

Grab your dictionaries, bra Steve Komphela is at it again, and is not making it easy for any of us.

The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach is known for his use of big English words and colourful and sometimes complicated expressions.

Fans have often made fun of having dictionaries with them whenever they watch soccer matches so they don't miss out on what he has to say.

This is the humour he brought in the new advert about KFC's summer treats.

“Just like there is only one recipe for success, there is only one of you,” he says in the advert in response to a question about his recipe for success.

“Victory has many fathers. Defeat is an orphan. If you have flour, it doesn't necessarily mean you have cake. You still need ingredients. You have to realise there will never be another you. You are the original recipe.”

In case you're confused by this, it simply means take care of yourself.

Watch the advert below: