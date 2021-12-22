Soccer

How MaMkhize changed SA football this year

22 December 2021 - 13:00
Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane gave Royal AM players hard cash after they beat Maritzburg United.
Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane gave Royal AM players hard cash after they beat Maritzburg United.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Businesswoman and Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize brought glam to the beautiful game in 2021.

The flamboyant media personality hogged the headlines this year after buying Bloemfontein Celtic in August. 

Her and the team's names regularly topped social media trends lists as they made waves.

From "stealing" the pride and joy of Bloem to paying players in cash on the pitch, here are some of the things MaMkhize did that left many stunned. 

CELEBRATING THE LEAGUE TITLE

Earlier this year, while campaigning in the GladAfrica Championship, a video of MaMkhize celebrating Royal AM “winning” the title went viral on social media. 

The title was awarded to Sekhukhune United, becoming the subject of a heated court battle, but that didn't stop MaMkhize dishing out a mock trophy and winner's medals to her players.

Royal queen wants crown

Whether by design or default, extravagant entrepreneur Shauwn Mpisane has turned the Premier Soccer League into an extension of her television ...
Sport
5 months ago

BEING 'BULLIED'

In June, Mkhize defied PSL threats over a no-show in the GladAfrica Championship/DStv Premiership promotion playoffs, claiming she was being bullied. 

“Guys, I refuse to be bullied, especially to be bullied about something that is so crucial. I am a law-abiding citizen. I don’t want to be arrested, and I can’t go and do something that I know is in contempt [of court].

“I am sorry, I know you are looking forward for me to go and play in those games, but I am not going to. I am not, not because I am arrogant, not because I want to prove a point, but because I am a SA law-abiding citizen,” she said in the video.

PSL charges Royal owner Shauwn Mkhize for alleged racist comment about judge

Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize has been charged with bringing the Premier Soccer League (PSL) into disrepute for making alleged racist and sexist ...
Sport
3 months ago

BUYING BLOEM CELTICS

In August, MaMkhize bought Bloemfontein Celtic, ensuring her team a place in this year’s DStv Premiership.

TimesLIVE reported the sale of the premier division status of Bloemfontein Celtic to Royal AM was approved, with Celtic players travelling to Pietermartitzburg to undergo fresh trials for their place in the new team.

The purchase came after a long legal battle over Royal’s bid to be declared champions of the GladAfrica Championship. The dispute came after an arbitration award of three points to Sekhukhune United, who won the NFD and automatic promotion to the premiership.

Royal’s GladAfrica Championship status was sold to Limpopo club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

‘She knows what she wants so why judge her?’ — What Mzansi thinks of MaMkhize buying Bloem Celtic

Did MaMkhize "destroy a 50-year brand" or "save the day"?
Sport
4 months ago

'HUMILIATING' KAIZER CHIEFS

After beating Kaizer Chiefs 4-1 in September, MaMkhize's celebrations were the talk of social media. 

In videos shared at the time, Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane were seen at the stadium dancing around a Bluetooth speaker.

Taking to social media to celebrate the victory, Mkhize said the team “played their hearts out”.

“My team played their hearts out and brought home three points. As your president, I am so proud of you guys. Thank you for your hard work and the team effort. You guys understood the brief: United we stand, divided we fall.

“Well done to our man of the match Victor Letsoalo. You played well, son,” said Mkhize.

MaMkhize celebrates in style after Royal AM humiliate Chiefs in their own backyard

As Kaizer Chiefs' humiliation at the hand of Royal AM in their own FNB Stadium backyard continues to reverberate through SA football, the newcomers' ...
Sport
3 months ago

'COME GET YOUR SWEETS'

The club drew mixed reaction on social media in October after a video of Royal AM officials and MaMkhize giving players hard cash after their 2-1 win against Maritzburg United went viral.

In it, Mkhize and Mpisane are seen walking onto the pitch with an envelope filled with cash to hand players the money in front of the cameras. One person can be heard shouting, “Come get your sweets”.

Weeks later, Royal AM and their officials were hit with a R1.65m fine on various charges.

Of the initial fine, R1.32m was suspended on condition the same transgressions are not repeated within the prescribed period.

Royal AM hit with huge fines related to match where Shauwn Mkhize handed out cash on the field

Royal AM and their officials have received a whopping R1.65m in fines in regard to various charges the Durban club pled guilty to in relation to a ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Caf president Patrice Motsepe makes emergency dash to Cameroon as Afcon hangs ... Soccer
  2. ‘Zwane fooled us’ — Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to Royal AM Soccer
  3. Strap in for more drama in F1 Sport
  4. 'I’m reading a lot about me in the papers,' says ex-Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt Soccer
  5. 'Goodbye unbeaten season!' — Mzansi shooketh by AmaZulu victory over Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique