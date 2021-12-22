How MaMkhize changed SA football this year

Businesswoman and Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize brought glam to the beautiful game in 2021.

The flamboyant media personality hogged the headlines this year after buying Bloemfontein Celtic in August.

Her and the team's names regularly topped social media trends lists as they made waves.

From "stealing" the pride and joy of Bloem to paying players in cash on the pitch, here are some of the things MaMkhize did that left many stunned.

CELEBRATING THE LEAGUE TITLE

Earlier this year, while campaigning in the GladAfrica Championship, a video of MaMkhize celebrating Royal AM “winning” the title went viral on social media.

The title was awarded to Sekhukhune United, becoming the subject of a heated court battle, but that didn't stop MaMkhize dishing out a mock trophy and winner's medals to her players.