Ngcobo believes Chiefs can still mount a challenge for Premiership honours

It may appear as though Kaizer Chiefs will have their work cut out for them to wrestle the Premiership title away from rampant Mamelodi Sundowns but young Nkosingiphile Ngcobo believes Amakhosi can still mount a serious challenge for league honours.

Reigning champions Sundowns are looking good for a record-breaking fifth successive Premiership title after going into the festive and African Cup of Nations break 14 points clear of closest rivals Orlando Pirates, with surprise package Stellenbosch third and 15 points behind.

Chiefs have a bigger task on their hands as they sit in fourth and trail Sundowns by 16 points just past the halfway stage, but have played three fewer matches than the runaway leaders.

“For the rest of the season we want to do well and we want to make sure that we win more games,” said the talented 22-year-old Pietermaritzburg-born left-footed attacking midfielder.