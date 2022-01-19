Football players' union to 'join EFF picket' on opening up sports stadiums

The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) has thrown its weight behind the EFF’s march to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa’s offices in Pretoria on Thursday to call for the safe opening of sports stadiums within Covid-19 protocols.

Safpu said football players' “patience is wearing thin” at playing in front of empty stadiums, and that it would have representatives at the march.

“The union joins the chorus of people and parties who are calling to have the gates fully opened at stadiums across the country,” Safpu said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The status of locked doors and keeping fans at bay needs to be done away with. It is time to allow the fans back and with that the regeneration of small, informal businesses that have lost valuable income during the dark months of lockdown.

“In solidarity with the cause, Safpu will unite with the picket hosted by the EFF and pledge our support for getting stadiums across the country open, pleading for the support the players need and making a way for fans to enjoy the game they love in person, not off a screen.

“We believe South Africans are responsible and have proven to be able to adhere to restrictions and Covid-19 protocols, and believe it is time we are all trusted to go back into sports arenas, like the rest of the world.”