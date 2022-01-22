Soccer

Pictures emerge purporting to show horrific crash involving Jabu Mahlangu

22 January 2022 - 16:40 By Marc Strydom
Jabu Mahlangu, who has played for both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, has been in a car accident.
Jabu Mahlangu, who has played for both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, has been in a car accident.
Image: Masi Losi

Pictures have been circulated on social media purporting to show a horrific accident involving ex-Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star Jabu Mahlangu.

Mahlangu was in Far East Rand Hospital in Brakpan after the crash in the early hours of Saturday morning in Benoni, a lawyer for Mahlangu confirmed on Saturday

The lawyer, Mabu Marweshe, from a law firm that represents Mahlangu, Marweshe Attorneys, said he could not give an update yet on the ex-midfield star's condition. 

A source close to Mahlangu had told TimesLIVE that his BMW 4 Series had apparently been in a collision with a minibus taxi.

The pictures being circulated on social media show a car that looks like a wrecked BMW, and an overturned and heavily damaged Toyota Hiace Quantum.

Initial indications are that more than one person other than Mahlangu was injured and also admitted to hospital.

Mahlangu, formerly known as Jabu Pule, played for clubs including Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, SV Mattersburg in Austria and Supersport United.

He has been working as a brand ambassador for SuperSport United, and a TV football analyst on pay sports channel SuperSport.

READ MORE

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu in hospital after car accident

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Jabu Mahlangu is in hospital after a car accident in Benoni, an attorney for the players has said.
Sport
5 hours ago

WATCH | ‘A young Jabu Pule was at the same level as Ronaldinho’ — Muhsin Ertugral

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral said a young Jabu (Pule) Mahlangu was as good as Brazilian great Ronaldinho.
Sport
1 month ago

'Shakes' Mashaba’s talented Amaglug-glug side that stunned Brazil 20 years ago – where are they now?

In 2000‚ coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba took an U23 side‚ better known as Amaglug-glug‚ to the Sydney Summer Olympics in Australia in what was the ...
Sport
1 year ago

'Orlando Pirates will win the Soweto Derby': Jabu Mahlangu makes his Chiefs vs Bucs prediction

Jabu Mahlangu has put his head on the block and says Orlando Pirates will beat traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs when the two sides meet in a highly ...
Sport
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging Soccer
  2. SuperSport’s hot Chiefs target Teboho Mokoena has ‘agreed terms with Sundowns’ Soccer
  3. Azapo writes to Fifa boss Infantino asking for investigation into Mosimane snub Soccer
  4. WATCH | Mkhanyiseli Siwahla recalls training with Messi at Barcelona juniors Soccer
  5. Rising Proteas star Marco Jansen 'did not get picked for teams in high school' Cricket

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.