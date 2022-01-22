Pictures emerge purporting to show horrific crash involving Jabu Mahlangu

A source close to Mahlangu had told TimesLIVE that his BMW 4 Series had apparently been in a collision with a minibus taxi.

The pictures being circulated on social media show a car that looks like a wrecked BMW, and an overturned and heavily damaged Toyota Hiace Quantum.

Initial indications are that more than one person other than Mahlangu was injured and also admitted to hospital.

Mahlangu, formerly known as Jabu Pule, played for clubs including Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, SV Mattersburg in Austria and Supersport United.

He has been working as a brand ambassador for SuperSport United, and a TV football analyst on pay sports channel SuperSport.