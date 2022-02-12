Phalane's princely free-kick secures solid Nedbank Cup win for Royal AM

Lantshene Phalane’s spectacular free-kick helped Royal AM beat Cape Town City 2-1 at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday and claim their spot in the Nedbank Cup last-16.

Phalane’s winner was a deserved reward for Royal who dominated the last-32 match and could have won with a better margin had they been more clinical in front of goal.

Royal coach John Maduka would nevertheless be happy that his team made it into the next round having dominated their visitors.

The cup tie started at a breathtaking pace despite searing heat, with home team Royal making inroads into the visitors’ half and unlucky not to take the lead in the seventh minute via their leading scorer, Victor Letsoalo, whose acrobatic kick went narrowly wide.

It was just a minute after Letsoalo’s spectacular miss that City grabbed an unlikely lead.

The Cape side’s skipper, Thamsanqa Mkhize, found himself in acres of space down the right flank and made a quality cross to striker Khanyisa Mayo, who needed one touch to control and fire the ball home after he also had no Royal defender closing him down on the left.

Tashreeq Morris should have extended City’s lead in the 15th minute but composure let him down as he rushed his shot when the home defence was again caught out of position.

The opening half ended with Royal on the front foot, bombarding City goalkeeper Hugo Marques’s goal with a number of pot shots bit none hitting the back of the net.

AM’s pressure finally paid off four minutes after the restart, with City midfielder Relebogile Mokhouane forced to turn Kabelo Mahlasela’s cross into his own net after another enterprising build-up by the home team.

Having produced the equaliser, Maduka’s team continued to push for more goals and duly took the lead with Phalane’s delightful free-kick beating Marques from just outside the area in the 53rd minute.

Royal and City were among the busiest PSL sides in the January transfer window, with the Durban team signing five and releasing 15 players, while City brought in four new faces.

City coach Eric Tinkler did not include any of his signings in his match-day squad in Durban, but Maduka started with one new signing from Swallows FC, Thabo Matlaba, in his XI. He kept speedy winger Shaune Mogaila, signed from TS Galaxy, among the substitutes.

Playing without influential midfielders, the suspended duo of Thabo Nodada and Mpho Makola, Tinkler’s team struggled to create clear-cut chances. Often Thato Mokeke struggled to carry the team and as he ran out of gas Tinkler pulled the midfielder off in the 73rd minute for Keanu Cupido.

The victory was sweet revenge for Royal after City beat them 2-1 at the same stadium in August in a DStv Premiership and first clash between these sides.