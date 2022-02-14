Unlucky or time to ‘drop Baxter’? — Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs’ shock Nedbank Cup loss
Kaizer Chiefs fans spent much of the weekend with chest pain after their side's loss to lowly TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup.
Except for an early chance that went wide, Chiefs laboured against a side rooted to the bottom of the DStv Premiership.
Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson pulled off a few nice saves to keep TS Galaxy at bay, but couldn't do much in the 53rd minute when Phathutshedzo Nange's blunder gifted Augustine Kwem the opener.
Chiefs pushed for the equaliser, and nearly got one a few minutes later, only for Keagan Dolly to miss from close range.
It ended 1-0, and TS Galaxy went through to Nedbank Cup round of 16.
Baxter's team selection raised eyebrows in some quarters and the Amakhosi coach admitted his team was a bit rusty.
“We didn't play at any time with the quality we have. Our training this week had been first class, and I was certain we'd give a better performance than that,” he said.
Asked about the introduction of Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro with just over half and hour left, and Lebogang Manyama with 20 minutes to go, Baxter said: “We didn't start Samir, 'Lebza', Leo for that reason — that they are off the pace in terms of 100% match fitness.
"We went with a slightly tweaked formation because we wanted to get our in-form players on the field. So 'Mshini' had that role in the pocket where he could drive in towards their defence from.
“We had 'Siya' [Ngezana] at right-back who would stay [back] a bit more and let Ntiya kick on forward. But again, even the in-form players didn't play with the quality we know they have. Basically we didn't show the quality we have.”
Amakhosi fans were deep in their feels about the loss and took to social media to vent their frustration.
Why kaizer chiefs management hate us so much as a supporters?.. What wrong we did in this punishment u giving us every time?...if u don't hate us why Stuart Baxter he still our coach? pic.twitter.com/iwYIEAUxEq— Nkanyiso Mbelu (@NkanyisoMbelu1) February 12, 2022
Angithi other teams were buying, nina ni-Window Shopper... pic.twitter.com/0UdSR98OP6— Ceeya Mchunu 🇿🇦 (@RealCeeya) February 12, 2022
Season is over no more trophies to play for do the right thing prepare the season by firing the coach let Zwane finish up the season— Pushka Maphushka (@PushkaM) February 12, 2022
Which game where you watching comrade ,chiefs was horrible I felt asleep watching 10 defenders who can't share 3 passes— King Collen (@KingCollen4) February 13, 2022
Stuart Baxter behind the wheel of the Mazda 323 running over Chiefs fans...... pic.twitter.com/JH3Neyzjbp— T-BOZ (@tbozm85) February 12, 2022
We Love Stuart and Parker. We were just Unlucky today. Khosi for life ✌️ pic.twitter.com/sGVio07Jxi— Delakufa® (@ThomoMilez) February 12, 2022
Baxter and some players need to rest... they done have energy anymore, they don't have that thing of playing for Kaizer Chiefs anymore.— Anthony Vusumuzi Nkomose (@AnthonyNkomose) February 12, 2022
It's very painful 💔😢what is happening with our lovely club.
