Galaxy coach wants win over Chiefs quickly forgotten as Swallows loom

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic is pleased with how his squad has progressed and responded to his way of doing things in the four months he has been in charge of the struggling Mpumalanga club.

Ramovic got a first taste of his first big win in SA football in the 13 matches he has overseen in all competitions as Galaxy knocked Kaizer Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday with a 1-0 win at FNB Stadium.

Augustine Kwem's second-half strike compounded the misery for Chiefs and Stuart Baxter as the defeat in the last 32 round meant Amakhosi’s trophyless run will be extended to a seventh successive season.

“I have also to congratulate the opponent Chiefs who played well and were a really tough team but in the end I am happy that we won,” said the 42-year-old former Wolfsburg goalkeeper.