Soccer

Horoya test AmaZulu, but Memela's strike enough to secure 3 points

18 February 2022 - 23:12 By Mark Gleeson at Moses Mabhida Stadium
Luvuyo Memela of AmaZulu celebrates his goal with teammates in the Caf Champions League 2021-22 match against Horoya at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on February 18 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Luvuyo Memela reminded of his acumen in front of goal with a cheeky back-heel as AmaZulu beat Guinea’s Horoya 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday to register their first points in Group B of the Caf Champions League.

Augustine Mulenga’s pass set up the goal as Memela ran across the visiting goalkeeper and befuddled him with deft touch to hand AmaZulu a 32nd-minute lead.

Mulenga set up a golden chance for a second just before the end of the first half but his high ball for Abraham Majok saw Usuthu's new South Sudan signing head his ball again at a defender instead of into the back of the net.

AmaZulu, however, made life difficult for themselves as Horoya took charge of the second half. There were occasions where Usuthu contrived to give away the ball in dangerous situations and look to concede with goalkeeper Veli Mothwa proving a barrier against the onslaught.

It was perhaps a fortunate result for AmaZulu to hold onto but now have learnt another set of handy lessons in their debut Champions League campaign.

Both sides went into Friday’s match having lost their opening matches in the group last weekend. AmaZulu were beaten 1-0 at Raja Casablanca in Morocco while Horoya lost at home, with the same scoreline, to Entente Setif of Algeria.

AmaZulu host Entente Setif on Friday while Horoya must make a long trip to Morocco.

