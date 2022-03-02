Soccer

Unstoppable Mamelodi Sundowns still star-bound as they sink Galaxy

02 March 2022 - 21:58 By Sazi Hadebe
Haashim Domingo of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal in the DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on March 2 2022.
Haashim Domingo of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal in the DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on March 2 2022.
Image: Dirk Kotze/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns remain firm favourites to win their record fifth successive DStv Premiership title after they grabbed another comfortable three points with a 3-0 win away to TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night

Khuliso Mudau’s first-half goal (19th minute) and two by Hashim Domingo (63rd) and Peter Shalulile (79th) in the second ensured the Brazilians another win. Their 15th victory in 22 matches stretched Downs’ lead to 18 points over second-placed Royal AM.

This win came less than a week after the Brazilians made history in Egypt where they beat Egyptian giants Al Ahly, now coached by their former boss Pitso Mosimane, 1-0 to earn their first victory against the Red Devils in Cairo.

A couple of victories in the eight remaining league fixtures will take Sundowns closer to the title and that will further prove that Mosimane’s successors — Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela — are doing a more-than-decent job as they will add a second successive league title to their CVs.

Sundowns started brightly and their prospects were boosted when the home side was reduced to 10 men after the ejection of Sibongakonke Mbatha four minutes after Mudau had opened the score.

For Galaxy, the loss further deepens their relegation woes as they remain just three points away from bottom club Baroka FC. Galaxy, who meet Baroka at the weekend, had come into this match on the back of a decent run since the start of 2022.

Galaxy beat Kaizer Chiefs to qualify for the Nedbank Cup’s last-16 and had earned four points in their last two league matches before Sundowns burst their bubble.

Downs will now shift their focus to another away league match against Maritzburg United in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday before starting their preparation to host Ahly on March 11 in the second of the Champions League’s Group A blockbuster clashes.

