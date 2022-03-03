South Africa

Tshwane wants courts to stop driving school protests over online bookings

03 March 2022 - 16:16
Licensing offices in Gauteng have been affected by protests against a new online booking system.
Licensing offices in Gauteng have been affected by protests against a new online booking system.
Image: National Driving School Association via Twitter

The City of Tshwane is going to court to halt a strike by driving schools which has disrupted services at licensing centres in the city and around Gauteng.

Tshwane MMC for roads and transport Dikeledi Selowa said the city was applying for a court interdict against protesting National Driving School Association of SA (NDSASA) members to stop them from disrupting city operations.

“We will not tolerate lawlessness in Tshwane. Protesting driving schools should not be allowed to hold customers to ransom. I wish to convey my sincere apologies to customers who are inconvenienced by the interruptions,” she said.

Several licensing centres in Gauteng have shut after two weeks of protests organised by the NDSASA against a new online booking system. 

Members of NDSASA are demanding that the online e-NaTIS booking system be cancelled, saying it disadvantaged them financially as they could no longer make bookings on behalf of clients for a fee.

Traffic licensing centres shut in Gauteng after driving school protests

Several licensing centres in Gauteng have shut their operations after two weeks of protest action organised by the National Driving School ...
News
9 hours ago

Driving licence testing centres (DLTCs) and motor vehicle registration offices remain closed because of the protests, Selowa said.

“As a result of the violence shown by protesters to both staff and clients, Tshwane’s roads and transport department took a decision to cease operations to protect lives and infrastructure.”

She said licensing centres closed until further notice include:

  • region 1: Mabopane and Akasia DLTC;
  • region 2: Temba DLTC;
  • region 4: Centurion DLTC;
  • region 5: Rayton DLTC;
  • region 6: Waltloo DLTC; and
  • region 7: Bronkhorstspruit DLTC  

The city said it would keep residents updated on developments.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

You can now renew driver and car licences online

Transport department moves into the digital age to minimise the need to queue at driving licence testing centres
Motoring
1 week ago

'Smart' driver’s licence to be introduced in October 2023

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is also looking at extending the renewal period of the card from five to 10 years.
Motoring
4 weeks ago

Driving licence problems need more time to solve, says AA

The Automobile Association is encouraged that the driving licence card printing machine is operational and efforts are under way to clear the huge ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  2. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  3. WATCH | Woman shot in Umhlanga mall parking lot during alleged argument South Africa
  4. Slain Absa fraud accused’s family flees after second alleged shooting South Africa
  5. UKRAINE WRAP | SA explains decision to abstain from voting to reprimand Russia World

Latest Videos

Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...
'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...