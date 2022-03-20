Mokwena hails ‘fantastic’ 10-man Sundowns for big win over Al-Hilal
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has heaped praise on the team for a comprehensive 4-2 Caf Champions League win over Al-Hilal in Omdurman, Sudan, on Saturday despite having played more than 80 minutes with a man down.
Gambian referee Bakery Gassama sent defender Brian Onyango for an early shower after 10 minutes when he brought down Al-Hilal attacker Mugadam Mugadam on the edge of the box.
Suffering a numerical disadvantage, Sundowns were good value for their victory that ensured that they will end top of Group A.
Sundowns secured this win through goals by Peter Shalulile and Teboho Mokoena in the first half and a brace by utility player Thapelo Morena after the break.
Al-Hilal, whose hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage are hanging by a thread, pulled one back through Yasir Mozamil and they got a consolation goal from Osman Eltayib deep into injury time.
“It was not an easy game to play, particularly when you know that you have already qualified,” Mokwena said after the match.
“It becomes even more difficult, particularly when you have to deal with the heat and the pitch and to play against a very good Al-Hilal side that are trying very hard to qualify for the knockout stages.
“What made it even more difficult for us was having to play most of the match with one man down. This made the game very difficult for our team but instead of complaining and whinging we got on with the business.”
Mokwena said Downs' business-like performance proved that they show respect for their badge and country.
“We showed respect for our badge and for the nation and they played the game the way it was supposed to be played and huge congratulations for our players for a gallant fight.
“Fantastic spirit, we showed resilience to make sure that we win the game. What helped us to win was the attitude of the players. We just have a very good of players with great attitude.
“We knew we had to deal with Mohammed Ouattara’s diagonal balls and Ibrahim Mustapha’s speed. Some of their attackers are always a threat in and around the box but we were prepared and the players showed great tactical discipline.”
With international football taking centre stage in the coming days, Sundowns will earn a much-needed break from their punishing schedule, only returning to league action on April 6 when they visit struggling Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.