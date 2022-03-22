WATCH | Themba Zwane has made his peace with Broos’ Bafana snub

Star Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane has made peace with his continued omission to the Bafana Bafana squad.

Since he took over as coach of the national team last year, Hugo Broos has continuously ignored 32-year old Zwane despite the Downs attacking fulcrum’s impressive performances for the Brazilians.

The latest snub was when Broos announced the squad for the friendly matches against Guinea and France in the coming few days.

"Not at all, I am a professional player and I respect the coach's decision," Zwane said, when asked on Tuesday if he is disappointed by Broos' continued snub.