Mbappé magnificent as France thrill against outclassed Bafana in Lille

A Kylian Mbappé-inspired France powered past an outclassed Bafana Bafana 5-0 in Tuesday night’s international friendly at a packed Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

Magnificent Mbappé’s strike in the 23rd minute and penalty in the 76th; Olivier Giroud’s goal in the 33rd, Wissam Ben Yedder’s fourth in the 81st, and Mattéo Guendouzi's fifth in the 92nd, saw France stroll past Bafana.

Substitute Khuliso Mudau saw red in the 84th as Bafana ended with 10 men.

The last time SA played a friendly against Les Bleus in France, Clive Barker’s African champions lost 2-1 with a strong display in Lens in October 1997, a teen Benni McCarthy making a bright cameo.

That was a different team, and, after the decades of the alarming decay of SA football, a different era too. On Tuesday night it was Uefa Champions League men against DStv Premiership boys.

SA coach Hugo Broos wanted a test against the best. They don’t come better than Dider Deschamps’ world champions, warming up in front of a sold-out, charged-up crowd, for a defence of their title in Qatar in November and December.