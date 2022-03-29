WATCH | Legends Tovey and Williams urge Bafana to take the game to France

Bafana Bafana legends Neil Tovey and Mark Williams have urged the current crop of players to stand their ground against overwhelming favourites France in their international friendly match tonight.

Bafana take on star-studded world champions France as clear underdogs at the sold out, 50,000-seat Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille (9.15pm France and SA time).

France coach Didier Deschamps is expected to unleash world class players including Presnel Kimpembe, Raphaël Varane, N’Golo Kanté, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé on SA.

Williams, who was taking part in the Bafana Bafana Class of 1996 Golf Day in Bryanston on Tuesday, said coach Hugo Broos' young SA need to avoid being overawed by the occasion.