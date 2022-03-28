×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Broos sees building blocks forming as Bafana tread in France’s lions’ den

28 March 2022 - 15:40 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana striker Fagrie Lakay prepares to play a shot in a game of pool with team mate Thabang Monare in some down time for the national team at their hotel in Lille before Tuesday night's friendly against France.
Bafana Bafana striker Fagrie Lakay prepares to play a shot in a game of pool with team mate Thabang Monare in some down time for the national team at their hotel in Lille before Tuesday night's friendly against France.
Image: Safa Media

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes he saw more of his building blocks fall into place in Friday night's 0-0 draw against Guinea as his young team prepare to face one of their biggest tests against world champions France in Lille on Tuesday night.

SA dominated Guinea in Kortrijk, Belgium, in the first of two friendlies in Europe that are a crucial part of the build-up to the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.

Bafana limited chances conceded against the physically superior West Africans, SA’s perennial achilles heel of being unable to finish off good chances again rearing its head.

SA are unlikely to enjoy as much freedom to play against the superstars of Les Bleus at the sold-out 50,000-seat Stade Pierre-Mauroy (9.15pm France and SA time), home of Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille. Broos, though, was encouraged by what he said was a progression, including some strong additions in playing personnel against Guinea.

“I think we had a good performance. I saw a good game, I saw a good mentality. The only negative was that we didn't score,” Broos said.

“When you have six, seven, eight good chances you have to score once or twice. But for the rest — the performances of all the players; the way they played, because it was a friendly but we didn't see that and they tried to win — I'm happy with the performance.

“The positive is that we created chances and that was something we didn't always do in previous games. We played good football. We were good in defence.

“I'm happy. We started in September with a young team and we did well [in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers], but that stupid goal [the contested penalty in the away defeat to Ghana] killed us.

“And now we are continuing to build and we have to be ready in June. And if we go on progressing like this I am sure we will be ready for June.”

Bafana, leaving out big-name stars as Broos employed a youth policy aimed at rebuilding, ran Ghana close in last year's 2022 World Cup qualifying group stage.

Broos, though, as was on show again against Guinea, inherits a problem to solve that has plagued all Bafana coaches of the past 15 years — SA’s notoriously poor finishing.

“It's difficult — how do you fix that? It's up to the players,” the coach said.

“You can only give them confidence — certainly the strikers. And not to talk too much about that because otherwise it's in their heads — 'We didn't score, we didn't score'.

Wasteful Bafana play to a goalless draw with Guinea

Wasteful Bafana Bafana were held to a goalless draw by Guinea in the two sides friendly match at the Guldensporen Stadion in Kortrijk, Belgium, on ...
Sport
2 days ago

“I mentioned it in the post-match meeting. But that's all. And they know it too, that with the chances they had we had to score.

“We can give them exercises, we can give them confidence. But in the end it's the players themselves who have to score.

“We know that in SA we don't really have a top scorer — one guy who needs only one chance and scores. It's something lacking. But it's also about confidence.

“We need a game where the strikers score and it will be OK. But at the moment it's a problem.”

France reportedly have N'Golo Kanté back from the personal issues that kept Chelsea's midfield enforcer out of their 2-1 win against Ivory Coast in Marseille on Friday night. Paris St-Germain striker star Kylian Mbappé was doubtful with an ear, nose and throat infection.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Bafana Bafana to be tested by France’s top guns

Bafana Bafana can expect to face the full might of world champions France in their friendly in Lille on Tuesday night.
Sport
1 day ago

Broos: ‘Basketball duel’ against Guinea good preparation for Mbappé and co

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was happy that the qualities of experience and muscle he sought to add to his squad had the desired result against a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Monare has Pogba, Kanté on his mind on Bafana tour, not noise over Jali

Thabang Monare’s focus is on recovering from an injury in time to stand a chance of facing the superstars of world champions France on Tuesday, and ...
Sport
6 days ago

Bafana keeper Mothwa says the team is on the right path ahead of France clash

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Veli Mothwa says the national team will need to quickly solve their goalscoring issues ahead of their game with France on ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Salah gets better of Mane as Egypt edge Senegal, and Ghana and Nigeria draw in ... Soccer
  2. 'There will be accountability if we don't get top-four finish,' warns AmaZulu ... Soccer
  3. Sharks explain the absence of Nkosi who has been linked to the Bulls Rugby
  4. Safa president Danny Jordaan consolidates power at ordinary congress Soccer
  5. AmaZulu name new interim head coach to replace Benni McCarthy Soccer

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule