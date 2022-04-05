Mngqithi explains Maluleka’s lack of game time at Mamelodi Sundowns

Bad luck has been given as one of the main reasons for George Maluleka’s minimal game time at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Maluleka has gone through a very rough patch since he joined Sundowns from Kaizer Chiefs in July 2020.

The move has not been the one that the player envisaged as he went from being a regular player and key member at Chiefs to hardly ever making the match-day squad at the Chloorkop-based outfit.

The 33-year-old started the Caf Champions League dead-rubber match for Sundowns against Al-Merrikh on Saturday and scored his first goal at the club with a classy header as Masandawana thumped the Sudanese team 3-0.

Sundowns had already qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals before the clash where Maluleka played 68 minutes for the DStv Premiership defending champions.

Before that game Maluleka had played a total of 15 minutes this season while in the previous campaign he managed just 625 minutes across all competitions.

The glaring statistics resulted in talk that the four-time league winner’s time at the club would soon be over, but Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi said there were other factors that led to Maluleka’s limited game time since his arrival at Chloorkop.

“A lot has been said about him, but the truth of the matter is we must give the credit to the boy,” Mngqithi said.

“He has worked very hard to get himself into the team. And he has been unfortunate in many other instances where he would be in the team earmarked for the game, and he gets injured on the last day of training before the match.

“He has had those scenarios maybe three or four times this season. When we finally saw him getting a chance and starting a match, it [the performance] is what we all wanted,” Mngqithi said.

The coach also revealed Maluleka has fought to get in shape while fighting for his place at Sundowns.