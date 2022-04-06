×

Soccer

SuperSport suspended Sipho Mbule for disrespect to teammates: Matthews

06 April 2022 - 18:16 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sipho Mbule of SuperSport United is challenged by Anthony Agay of Kaizer Chiefs in a DStv Premiership match.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United boss Stan Matthews has said “disrespectful” and want-away midfielder Sipho Mbule has been suspended by the club.

TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that Mbule was a notable absentee in SuperSport’s training session at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, on Wednesday ahead of Friday's Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash against Tshakhuma FC.

Quizzed about the whereabouts of one of Mzansi’s most promising talents, United coach Kaitano Tembo simply said he did not want to comment.

“I don’t want to talk about Sipho Mbule. I think I will leave that to the management,” Tembo said.

SuperSport CEO Matthews later revealed that discipline issues were the reason behind the player being absent from training.

“Sipho has been excused from training until further notice for disrespecting his teammates and the technical team,” Matthews told TimesLIVE on Wednesday evening.

It has been widely reported that Mbule has tried to force a move away from SuperSport, with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns reported to be interested in Bafana Bafana Bafana midfield star.

Mbule has played only six minutes for Tembo’s charges this year, when he came on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over AmaZulu FC on March 5.

