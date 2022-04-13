‘Shalulile is not the most talented player’, says Sundowns coach Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says the club’s red-hot striker Peter Shalulile is not one of the most talented players he has worked with.

Shalulile broke records and made history when he scored a hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday.

The Namibian international became the first player to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the history of the Premiership since its inception in the 1996-1997 season, and first Sundowns player to score more than 20 goals in the league in a single season.

Shalulile, 28, leads the league scoring charts with a whopping 21 goals and has scored 27 in all competitions.

Mngqithi praised the red-hot striker for his remarkable exploits and said Shalulile was one of the best in the Premier Soccer League simply by virtue of his phenomenal work rate.

“To summarise what I see from Peter, maybe the gods of football also look at how much application you put into the game, the level of professionalism,” Mngqithi said.

“He runs the hardest in the team. He works very hard and some will say he is lucky because of when you find him in positions where he taps in or scores with one touch or that little header.

“It looks like this guy is very fortunate but for me it’s when opportunity meets hard work that a lot of people will say you are lucky. That’s what happens with Peter.